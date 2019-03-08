Advanced search

Knebworth Parish Council

PUBLISHED: 23:59 26 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Knebworth Parish Council has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect the Station Hotel, 1 Station Approach, Knebworth, Herts, SG3 6AT This application is for Monday to Saturday 10.00 - midnight Sunday 10.00- 23.30 for the sale of alcohol, Monday to Saturday 07.00 - midnight Sunday 07.00 - 23.30 for recorded music, live music and dancing. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 11 November 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

