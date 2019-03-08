Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 October 2019

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

We Little Heath PTA of Little Heath School, School Road, Potters Bar, EN6 1JW applied to the Licensing Authority, Welwyn Hatfield Council, on 25th September 2019 for a Premises Licence for Little Heath School, School Road, Potters Bar, EN6 with these proposed relevant licensable activities. The sale of alcohol on Monday - Sunday, 12.00 until 23.00. If you wish to object to this application, you must write to The Licensing Authority Welwyn Hatfield Council, Licensing Office, Campus East, Welwyn Garden city, Hertfordshire AL8 6AE. Your representation must be received by 23rd October 2019.You may inspect the application at the Licensing Authority address above between the hours of 09.00hrs and 17.00hrs Monday to Friday or on the website www.welhat.gov.uk. Representations shall be made in writing. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

