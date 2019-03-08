Advanced search

FUSION HATFIELD HOTELS LTD

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Licensing Act 2003 – Application to Grant a Premises Licence

Application has been made on 15th April 2019 by FUSION HATFIELD HOTELS LTD to the licensing authority of Welwyn Hatfeld Borough Council for the Grant of a Premises licences for FUSION HATFIELD HOTELS LTD T/A COMET HOTEL + ELEMENTS BAR & KITCHEN, ST. ALBANS ROAD WEST, HATFIELD AL10 9RH To permit or vary the provision of the following activities: e) live music, f) recorded music, g) performances of dance, h) anything similar to e, f or g.I) Late Night Refreshment, j) Supply of Alcohol, and l). Opening Times: All above entertainment or facilities may take place/ be provided between the following hours: Live Music – Mon to Sat – 12:00-01:00 Sun 16:30- 00:00 Recorded Music- Mon – Sun 00:00-24:00 Performances of Dance – Mon-Sat 12:00-01:00 Sun 16:30-00:00. Anything similar to e,f, g – Mon-Sat 12:00-01:00 Sun 16:30-00:00 Late Night Refreshment – Mon-Sun 23:00-02:30 Sale by retail of alcohol will be from: Monday to Saturday – 10:00- 02:00 Sunday – 12:00-23:30 The opening times for the premises will be: Mon to Sat – 10:00-02:30 Sun – 12:00-02:30. The premises are: A HOTEL PREMISES INCLUDING RESTAURANT AND BAR. Full details of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfeld Council, the Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE. Interested Parties or responsible authorities can make written representation within 28 days of the date of this application. It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

