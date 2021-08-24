Pub couple hold last charity bike ride

Published: 8:23 AM August 24, 2021

The Chequers Inn in Woolmer Green held its final charity bike ride this week. - Credit: Chequers

A pub team given notice to quit after 18 years behind the bar have held their last annual charity bike ride.

Marian and Nick Darter have raised more than £150,000 for local charities including Herts Air Ambulance, The Isabel Hospice and the Willow Foundation during their tenure at The Chequers Inn, Woolmer Green.

They were devastated after the company who own the pub, Wells & Co, decided they will be taking it back on November 22, and held their final fundraiser on Sunday.

The bike ride is approximately 10 miles long, stopping at six pubs on the way, with this year's fancy dress theme being Heroes and Villains.

Marian said: "Nick came as Dick Turpin and his horse Black Bess was very kindly loaned to us by Jenny from Mardleybury Farm rescue centre.

"The riders returned to The Chequers for a charity auction, accompanied by live music and hog roast. This year we were raising money for the Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City and the total monies raised y were in excess of £10,000."

