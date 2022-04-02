Gallery

The Prince of Wales enjoys a laugh with Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of EastEnders in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Hertfordshire set of BBC One soap EastEnders.

Kate Oates (left), the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and Chris Clenshaw (right) during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

They were guided around Albert Square on the BBC Elstree set before meeting the soap’s cast and crew who had finished filming an episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A special moment came during a group photograph of the EastEnders cast and crew alongside the royal couple.

The Prince of Wales lends Letitia Dean his coat during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Letitia Dean, who grew up on a cottage on Barbara Cartland's Camfield Place estate near Hatfield, said to the Prince of Wales: “You’ve got your coat on, very wise.”

This prompted Charles to take his jacket off and place it around her shoulders.

The chivalrous act was met with a round of applause.

The Prince of Wales chatting with Letitia Dean and Rudolph Walker during a visit to the set of EastEnders on Thursday March 31, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales with Letitia Dean and Rudolph Walker during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire - Credit: PA

Letita, who plays Sharon Watts and appeared in the first episode of the soap in 1985, later told him: “Thanks for lending me your coat, it smelt rather lovely.”

She also presented Charles with a street sign of Albert Square covered in cast signatures, alongside Steve McFadden who plays Phil Mitchell.

The Prince of Wales is presented with an Albert Square street sign from Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

He told the Prince of Wales: “On behalf of the cast, we hope it hangs on the mantelpiece.”

The royal couple were shown around the new set of EastEnders in the borough of Hertsmere, which was originally due to be finished in 2018.

The Duchess of Cornwall has a chat with Steve McFadden during a visit to the set of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

During Thursday's special visit, the Duchess of Cornwall called Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis a “star”, adding that her family had voted for her on the BBC One show.

Rose Ayling-Ellis presents The Duchess of Cornwall with a bouquet of flowers during a visit to the set of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

Deaf actress Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis in the show, presented Camilla with a bouquet of flowers, adding that it was an “honour” to meet the duchess.

Camilla, who was wearing a silk dress and cream coat by Anna Valentine, said: “Rose, the Strictly star.

“I said we were all voting for Rose, I don’t know how you did all those dances.”

Ayling-Ellis then asked if the Queen watched Strictly, to which Camilla said: “I think she does. She probably watched you. You have to find out.”

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Maddy Hill, Danny Dyer and Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

After the meet-and-greet, the actress told the PA news agency: “It was really funny because she’s a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and she mentioned that she voted for me which is so lovely, and her grandchildren watch it.

“It is amazing, so lovely. I mean come on, its the Royal Family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show, I am mind-blown.”

During the meet-and-greet, Camilla told actress Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale, that she used to watch her on EastEnders when it first aired.

It was all smiles as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have a group photo taken with the EastEnders cast and crew during a visit to the set at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Taylforth told the PA news agency: “She said we were a lot younger then, and that it’s nice to see the old faces. I said I was in it for 15 years and then left and came back from the dead.

“She said, ‘I remember Angie and Dirty Den, I’ve got a few more episodes to catch up on,’ and Brian [Conley] said ‘we’ll get you a box set’.

“It’s just so exciting, we were all standing around the corner and we were all having fun, laughing and joking and when they said they’re on their way suddenly I said: ‘My stomach is going right jelly wobbles.’

“What a wonderful thing, what a lovely, lovely couple.”

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a group photo of cast and crew during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Brian Conley, who plays Tom Cotton/Terry Cant in the soap, was wearing a union jack suit in honour of the Queen’s jubilee.

After speaking with Camilla, he told the PA news agency: “I explained I am wearing a nylon costume and she said she had handwarmers inside her gloves and didn’t want to shake my hand too hard in case I caught on fire with all the static, which was very funny.

“It’s not like they dashed in and dashed out, they spent much time here meeting everyone, not just in front of the camera but behind.”

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Maddy Hill, Danny Dyer and Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in the show, also met Camilla, explaining that he will be exiting the show after nine years.

“I used to make movies before moving into soapland, but I’m leaving this year… Maybe I will come back, who knows,” he said.

The Duchess of Cornwall chats with Danny Dyer and Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit to the set of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

Camilla asked Dyer about his exit storyline, to which he said: “Tune in, it’s going to be a big one.”

Later, Dyer admitted he did not speak to Charles about his Who Do You Think You Are? episode, which found he was related to royalty.

The Duchess of Cornwall shakes hands with Danny Dyer during a visit to the set of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

He said: “It just don’t go down well does it? I don’t think they’d believe me. I met Charles before and I dropped it in, he just looked at me strange but I suppose we are related.

“I am 147,000 (in line) to the throne, not that I’ve googled it.

“Very random to see the royals, you know, up close they were very charming, really chatty, they’ve got mad faces when you’re close.

“So excited to have them here, meet them and introduce them to the Square.”

The Prince of Wales with Kellie Bright during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Actress Kellie Bright, who plays Dyer’s on-screen wife Linda Carter, added: “It was just a really special moment.

“I mean everybody has gone through a pandemic the last few years, it is just a nice thing to be able to do something like this again.”

The Prince of Wales with Kellie Bright, Steve McFadden and Letitia Dean during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

After meeting with Charles, Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, told the PA news agency that he was “so personable and lovely”.

“I said I’ve been here for a long time, since 1993, 29 years on and off, and he said, ‘Oh wow, how amazing’ and he said: ‘You were so small, how did you feel when you got here?’

The Prince of Wales meeting Natalie Cassidy, dressed in a nurse's uniform, and Scott Maslen during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

“I just said sometimes it’s easier being 10, you don’t really know what you’re coming into, and we had a bit of a laugh and he was really, really lovely.

“Actually Camilla, although I didn’t meet and greet her, she actually came over and made a beeline to me to say, ‘I know you, you’ve been in it a long time haven’t you?’ so that was really sweet.

“They were very interested in all aspects and I think that is what’s amazing about them, they make every conversation seem fresh,” she added.

The Prince of Wales meeting Natalie Cassidy and Scott Maslen during a visit to the set of EastEnders at the BBC Elstree studios in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

Tameka Empson, who plays character Kim Fox, added that Charles commented on the feather boa she was wearing, and asked: “What happened to the chicken?”

Charles and Camilla are not the first Royal visitors to the EastEnders set in Borehamwood.

The Prince of Wales meeting Jamie Borthwick during a visit to the set of EastEnders. - Credit: PA

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.