Price guideline introduced at Hatfield pay-what-you-can café

A community café in Hatfield where you 'pay-what-you-can' has introduced a price guideline to make it easier for customers.

Resolve's Sparks Community Café CEO Joe Heeney said it's about people making a more informed decision about what they can give.

Joe, who also runs their drug and alcohol programmes, said, 'So we have a guide price for the breakfast - which you can have supersized.

'There is also a guide price for the cake of £2.50 and you get a cup of tea with that as well.'

He said they have had some struggles with people finding the cafe at the bottom of Queensway House.

'People come in and say we didn't you were here but you can see us from Asda.'

The money for the café - which was dedicated to the late Welwyn Hatfield mayor Lynne Sparks - is used to help pay for the Resolve Night Shelter so they can provide a bed, breakfast and a meal for one night, which costs them £10, and a meal for someone who cannot afford it (£5).

Joe added that he hopes more people start using the café so they can provide more services through the separate homeless shelter, which has no one staying there during the day.

'If just 30 people came every day and paid £5 it would just pay for itself,' he said.

The Resolve Night Shelter is currently full most nights and since it opened in July they have had 33 different individuals - mainly men from Hertfordshire - staying there since then.

'We try to help people move on, have a safe place to sleep and stay while they get back on their feet.

'We get them health service access, work on CVs and get a bank account.'

He said that when people see rough sleepers on Welwyn Hatfield streets they should report it to the night shelter.

'This can be more helpful than money or food,' Joe continued.

'We also give them access to hygiene and for those who want to get off the street they will come.'

Resolve has received support from Ocado, Hertfordshire county councillors, Mears, ARISE, Wellfield Trust, Recover and FReSch, the Wheat Quarter, Tesco, Austin's Funeral Directors, Hertfordshire Community Foundation, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and many more organisations to open and run the café and night shelter.

To find out more about Resolve Sparks Community Café, go to facebook.com/SparksCommuityCafe.