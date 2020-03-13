Advanced search

Price guideline introduced at Hatfield pay-what-you-can café

PUBLISHED: 09:17 15 March 2020

A price list has been introduced at Sparks Community Café. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

A price list has been introduced at Sparks Community Café. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Archant

A community café in Hatfield where you 'pay-what-you-can' has introduced a price guideline to make it easier for customers.

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Resolve's Sparks Community Café CEO Joe Heeney said it's about people making a more informed decision about what they can give.

Joe, who also runs their drug and alcohol programmes, said, 'So we have a guide price for the breakfast - which you can have supersized.

'There is also a guide price for the cake of £2.50 and you get a cup of tea with that as well.'

He said they have had some struggles with people finding the cafe at the bottom of Queensway House.

Joe Heeney is the CEO of Resolve. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlinJoe Heeney is the CEO of Resolve. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

'People come in and say we didn't you were here but you can see us from Asda.'

The money for the café - which was dedicated to the late Welwyn Hatfield mayor Lynne Sparks - is used to help pay for the Resolve Night Shelter so they can provide a bed, breakfast and a meal for one night, which costs them £10, and a meal for someone who cannot afford it (£5).

Joe added that he hopes more people start using the café so they can provide more services through the separate homeless shelter, which has no one staying there during the day.

'If just 30 people came every day and paid £5 it would just pay for itself,' he said.

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

The Resolve Night Shelter is currently full most nights and since it opened in July they have had 33 different individuals - mainly men from Hertfordshire - staying there since then.

'We try to help people move on, have a safe place to sleep and stay while they get back on their feet.

'We get them health service access, work on CVs and get a bank account.'

He said that when people see rough sleepers on Welwyn Hatfield streets they should report it to the night shelter.

The new Sparks Community Cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.The new Sparks Community Cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

'This can be more helpful than money or food,' Joe continued.

'We also give them access to hygiene and for those who want to get off the street they will come.'

Resolve has received support from Ocado, Hertfordshire county councillors, Mears, ARISE, Wellfield Trust, Recover and FReSch, the Wheat Quarter, Tesco, Austin's Funeral Directors, Hertfordshire Community Foundation, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and many more organisations to open and run the café and night shelter.

To find out more about Resolve Sparks Community Café, go to facebook.com/SparksCommuityCafe.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Uni of Herts in Hatfield

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

University of Hertfordshire cancels classes following coronavirus case

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Student tests positive for coronavirus at Uni of Herts in Hatfield

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

University of Hertfordshire cancels classes following coronavirus case

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Price guideline introduced at Hatfield pay-what-you-can café

A price list has been introduced at Sparks Community Café. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Isthmian League to discuss next steps on Monday after making ‘right’ decision to suspend fixtures

Potters Bar Town and the rest of the Isthmian League will find out what happens next after the league's board meet on Monday. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Organisers postpone Herts Auto Show in Welwyn Garden City due to coronavirus pandemic

A previous Herts Auto Show at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied

Hatfield of Yesteryear celebrates five years of bringing people together

Hatfield of Yesteryear celebrates fifth birthday. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Karry Kwik

Public Notice
Drive 24