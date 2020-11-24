Advanced search

Deprived children to receive free presents from busy elves this year

PUBLISHED: 16:42 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 24 November 2020

Help a Hatfield child this Christmas. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Children from low income families who are most at need will receive free presents from Santa’s elves this year.

A campaign has been launched through Hatfield Town Council staff to support families that have been struggling this year due to the pandemic and it has already received a lot of support.

Manic Ceramics Hertford has donated the van to deliver the gifts and the food bank charity, the Wellfield Trust, has given £250 to the cause.

And after launching its Just Giving page, over £120 of its £500 target has been raised in less than a day.

The scheme will work through local schools, who will put forward nominees. Hatfield Town Council clerk Carrie Lloyd said: “We think that we are going to get very long lists so the more money or gifts we get the more Christmas cheer we can spread across Hatfield,”

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-a-hatfield-child.

