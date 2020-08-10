Advanced search

Cuffley pastor wins ‘made by God’ sermon of the year

PUBLISHED: 12:16 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 August 2020

William Wade won Sermon of the Year 2020. Picture: Supplied by Pastor magazine

A pastor from Cuffley won the ‘made by God’ sermon of the year this month.

Preach magazine announced that Belfast-born William Wade, a Baptist minister of Life Church, is the winner of Sermon of the Year 2020.

The 49-year-old ex-soldier and missionary to British Forces said he was “absolutely surprised” to win and took inspiration for his sermon from being in service and his life.

“I really enjoyed writing the sermon and hoped that whoever read it would at least be blessed by it,” he said.

Head Judge, Dr Chloe Lynch, lecturer at the London School of Theology, said “William’s sermon demonstrated powerful communication skills and a creative engagement of the theme in the context of some detailed attention to a biblical text.”

For more on the competition and the other finalists please go here preachweb.org/meet-the-finalists.

