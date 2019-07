Power cut closes Welwyn Garden City's Waitrose

Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

Welwyn Garden City's Waitrose is closed due to a power cut.

The store, according to WGC's Town Centre Facebook page, is currently closed until further notice.

There also have been unconfirmed reports of two other power cuts in Hatfield, on the UK Power Networks website.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times will keep you updated.