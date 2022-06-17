News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New electricity cables being installed between St Albans Road and Potters Bar

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM June 17, 2022
Updated: 3:33 PM June 17, 2022
UK Power Networks is installing 6.5km of new high voltage electricity cables.

UK Power Networks is installing 6.5km of new high voltage electricity cables between St Albans Road to Potters Bar to provide a new transformer. - Credit: : UK Power Networks

Work is underway to strengthen power capacity for the future connection of more electric vehicles in the Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar area. 

UK Power Networks is installing 6.5km of new high voltage electricity cables between St Albans Road and Potters Bar between now and next spring to provide a new transformer which will meet an expected growth in future demand.

It will enable the installation of new EV infrastructure in future years and offer a secure electrical supply for the surrounding area.

The route of the cables will run along St Albans Road, Dancers Hill Road, Whaley Road, Southgate Road, Highview Gardens, Oakmere Park, Salisbury Close and a short section of Potters Bar High Street. 

UK Power Networks is delivering £66 million of ‘green recovery’ investment to provide low carbon energy projects that will help achieve the Government’s Ten Point Plan towards reaching Net Zero by 2050. 

A total of 86 schemes are being fast-tracked by the electricity company throughout multiple sites along with Electric Vehicle charging hubs at motorway service stations, fleets of electric buses, community energy schemes and heat pumps. 

Adam Lakey, who is leading the projects for UK Power Networks, said: “These projects are about providing the infrastructure that gives businesses and the public the confidence to decarbonise their activities and we hope it will encourage more to make the switch to EVs. 

“As we all strive to meet the Government’s targets for a Net Zero economy, it is vital that we all reduce our emissions and push towards a cleaner environment.” 

The teams will look to minimise any local disruptions while the work is ongoing. 

To find out more see www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/green-recovery 

