Woman escapes unknown man who dragged her by her hair in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 15:07 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 18 August 2020

A woman in Potters Bar had her hair grabbed and was dragged into a bin area by a man earlier this month and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 9.30am on Saturday August 8 along The Broadway, a woman was walking when an unknown man grabbed hold of her hair by the entrance to the car park and pulled her into a bin area. She sustained cuts and bruising to her legs as a result.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 50-years-old, approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, with blond hair.

PC Gemma Haines said: “I understand this incident will cause concern among members of the community and I would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to trace the suspect.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward as soon as possible. Did you witness anyone matching the description given acting suspiciously or hanging around the area? Any information could greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email gemma.haines@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online online web chat: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62871/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

