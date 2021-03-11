News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Updated

Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:08 AM March 11, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM March 11, 2021
Ambulance, Huntingdon, stock

People are asked to avoid the area - Credit: Archant

A tipper van and a pedestrian were involved in a collision in Potters Bar this morning, Herts police have confirmed.

Police were called at around 8.40am today following a road traffic collision in Cranborne Crescent.

The ambulance service also attended, including an air ambulance.

Officers remain on scene at this time and road closures are in place.

People are asked to avoid the area. 

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WGC train station

Person hit by train between London Kings Cross and Stevenage

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Jonathan Morris

Person on railway between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Planning

From 'half-baked' to a New Town - did planners keep their promise to...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
De Havilland Primary School

Hatfield school appoints new headteacher

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus