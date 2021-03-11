Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision

Updated

People are asked to avoid the area - Credit: Archant

A tipper van and a pedestrian were involved in a collision in Potters Bar this morning, Herts police have confirmed.

Police were called at around 8.40am today following a road traffic collision in Cranborne Crescent.

The ambulance service also attended, including an air ambulance.

Officers remain on scene at this time and road closures are in place.

People are asked to avoid the area.