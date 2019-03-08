Advanced search

CCTV images released following Potters Bar theft

PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 August 2019

Police believe the man can help them with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

Police believe the man can help them with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV images have been released following a theft in Potters Bar.

Police believe the man can help them with their enquiries. Picture: Herts Police.

The thefts happened at the public gym Fuzefield Centre in Mutton Lane.

A woman had her valuables - including bank cards and sentimental jewellery - stolen from the gym's locker.

PC Paul Francis from the Potters Bar Safer Neighbourhood Team, who is investigating, said: "We hope to talk to the person seen in the photo as he was in the area at the time of the incident and we believe that he may have information that could assist with our enquires.

"Please get in touch if you recognise him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Francis via email at paul.francis@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75960/19.

