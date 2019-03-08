Do you recognise this woman? Police appeal after Potters Bar theft
PUBLISHED: 08:33 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 03 November 2019
Police have released an image of a woman they would like to identify after a theft by finding incident in Potters Bar.
At around 3.20pm on Friday, October 18, a wallet was dropped in Tesco Express at Orchard Parade in Mutton Lane.
The wallet was then picked up shortly afterwards, but has not yet been returned to its owner.
PCSO Suzy Tether, from the Potters Bar Safer Neighbourhood Team , said: "We'd like to speak to the woman pictured, as it's believed she was in the area at the time and may have information which could help us with our investigation.
"If you recognise her, or have any information, please get in contact."
Anyone with information can contact PCSO Tether directly via email at suzy.tether@herts.pnn.police.uk.
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/94377/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
