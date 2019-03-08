Advanced search

Potters Bar's Tesco customers dance for charity

PUBLISHED: 18:30 25 July 2019

Dance Beats was launched in celebration of Tesco’s centenary year. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson Photography

Dance Beats was launched in celebration of Tesco's centenary year. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson Photography

Potters Bar shoppers were recently invited to get groovy in the middle of Tesco as part of a new charity initiative.

The dancing efforts raised more than �150 for charity. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson Photography The dancing efforts raised more than �150 for charity. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson Photography

Last week supermarket staff encouraged shoppers to dance in store for its new scheme, 'Dance Beats'.

Between July 18 and 20, Tesco held events across the UK to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

On Saturday morning at the Potters Bar store dance principal of Nicks Dance School, Terri Bodell - along with dance teachers Anne-Marie and Sue - rallied staff and customers alike to dance in support of the charities.

Dance Beats is a fundraising campaign from Tesco. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson PhotographyDance Beats is a fundraising campaign from Tesco. Picture: Anne-Marie Sanderson Photography

Terri said: "My aim is to get everyone dancing and enjoying the benefits it provides, both physically and mentally. It was great seeing so many children and their parents joining in the Dance Beats fun."

During the two hours of dancing in the Tesco Foyer, Terri, her team and the Tesco staff raised £168 for the Dance Beats Campaign.

