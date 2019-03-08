New planters brighten up Potters Bar station

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway Archant

Potters Bar rail users are enjoying new floral displays at their station thanks to the efforts of railway staff.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

A team of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) colleagues painted seven wooden planters and filled them with a variety of locally-sourced shrubs and flowers last Wednesday to brighten up the platforms and entrances.

You may also want to watch:

The planters were constructed by inmates at Her Majesty's Prison, The Mount in Hemel Hempstead, as part of a community programme with GTR.

The new displays are the latest efforts to improve Potters Bar station for customers. During the spring this year, improvement work included updating signage at the front of the station, renewed concourse and subway lighting, and refreshed subway cladding.

Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway Govia Thameslink Railway colleagues spruced up Potters Bar station with floral displays. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Area station manager Mark Powell said: "The flower displays brighten the station and complement the refurbishment works already completed, making the station environment better for customers and staff. Many thanks to those who took part."