Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers Archant

Two Potters Bar teenagers have been arrested after a 14-year old boy was stabbed in the town last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both teenagers - who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the stabbing - are also 14.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 11, when the 14-year-old victim and a friend were walking through King George V Playing Fields, near to the Furzefield Leisure Centre in Mutton Lane.

They were approached by four teenage boys, who police believe are known to each other, and a "physical altercation" is said to have taken place.

A 14-year old boy was stabbed and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

The police have said he is still receiving treatment in hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

The two 14-year olds that have been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"I understand that news of this incident may cause concern within the community, and I would like to reassure local residents that myself and my team are doing all we can to determine the circumstances around what happened," said Detective Inspector Michael Macbeth, from the Borehamwood Local Crime Unit.

"Our enquiries so far suggest that this is an isolated incident involving a group of young people who are known to one another.

"Thankfully the victim's injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

"The public may see an increase in police presence in the area while enquiries continue and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information that could assist our investigation, to come forward as soon as possible."

If you are a witness of the incident or do have information for the police, please contact DI Macbeth on michael.macbeth@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/52847/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.