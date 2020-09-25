Independent Potters Bar shoe fitters win top Drapers awards

An independent shoe fitters in Potters Bar has won a Drapers award. Picture: Ivanko_Brnjakovic Ivanko_Brnjakovic

A specialist shoe-fitting business in Potters Bar has won two prestigious awards.

Precious Soles won Best Independent Footwear Retailer 2020, and ‘Highly Commended’ Team of the Year 2020 in Drapers Independents Awards.

Judges looked at business models and strategy, ongoing innovation, outstanding customer service, strong communication, excellent product merchandising and investment in people.

Precious Soles was founded by Peter Varnavas in 2002 after looking for a career change from financial services. He has since built a reputation for a no-compromise approach to foot health and footwear fitting for adults and children.

Peter said of the award: “It is extremely rewarding to have been recognised with these awards from an industry body such as Drapers.

“It has taken us 18 years to get to where we are now and we are thriving in dark times for the high street, which has further inspired us to carry on providing the best possible care, attention to detail and customer service well into the future.

“We are determined to spread positivity for the retail trade and the high street, which was already suffering long before this economic crisis.”

Precious Soles is open and operating as normal and taking appointments over the phone as well as accepting walk in customers.

For more information go to: precioussoles.co.uk/about-us/.