Advanced search

Independent Potters Bar shoe fitters win top Drapers awards

PUBLISHED: 13:17 27 September 2020

An independent shoe fitters in Potters Bar has won a Drapers award. Picture: Ivanko_Brnjakovic

An independent shoe fitters in Potters Bar has won a Drapers award. Picture: Ivanko_Brnjakovic

Ivanko_Brnjakovic

A specialist shoe-fitting business in Potters Bar has won two prestigious awards.

Precious Soles won Best Independent Footwear Retailer 2020, and ‘Highly Commended’ Team of the Year 2020 in Drapers Independents Awards.

Judges looked at business models and strategy, ongoing innovation, outstanding customer service, strong communication, excellent product merchandising and investment in people.

Precious Soles was founded by Peter Varnavas in 2002 after looking for a career change from financial services. He has since built a reputation for a no-compromise approach to foot health and footwear fitting for adults and children.

You may also want to watch:

Peter said of the award: “It is extremely rewarding to have been recognised with these awards from an industry body such as Drapers.

“It has taken us 18 years to get to where we are now and we are thriving in dark times for the high street, which has further inspired us to carry on providing the best possible care, attention to detail and customer service well into the future.

“We are determined to spread positivity for the retail trade and the high street, which was already suffering long before this economic crisis.”

Precious Soles is open and operating as normal and taking appointments over the phone as well as accepting walk in customers.

For more information go to: precioussoles.co.uk/about-us/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Independent Potters Bar shoe fitters win top Drapers awards

An independent shoe fitters in Potters Bar has won a Drapers award. Picture: Ivanko_Brnjakovic

Welwyn Hatfield charity raises around £1,800 through virtual cycle

The Virtual Cycle held by the Mixed Group was a great success. Picture: Supplied

Netflix movie Enola Holmes filmed at Hatfield House

Netflix movie Enola Holmes stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes. Picture: Robert Viglaski / Legendary 2020.

Councillors back Codicote school’s plans for classrooms and playing field

Councillors approved a new classroom block and playground at Codicote Primary School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Developer considers position on ‘environmental disaster waiting to happen’ at proposed quarry between Hatfield and St Albans

Ellenbrook playing fields is in between St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: John Andrews.