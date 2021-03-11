News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 10:11 AM March 11, 2021   
Cranborne Crescent

A crash has taken place at Cranborne Crescent. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious traffic collision in Cranborne Crescent, Potters Bar.

Herts police tweeted out at 9.54am: "We are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Cranborne Crescent, #PottersBar.

"An air ambulance has also landed at the scene. Road closures are in place and people are asked to please avoid the area at this time."

We will bring you more updates as they come.

Potters Bar News

