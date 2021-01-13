Old school gym demolished to make way for new facility
A Potters Bar school's gym has been demolished this week to make room for a new sports hall.
Mount Grace School's girl's gym was taken down this week to make space for a new facility which will be built in its place over the next few months, which will contain a new purpose-built sports hall, changing room and studio space.
The now demolished gym and the boy's gym at the school date back to the 1950s, around when the school itself was opened.
Changes such as the old boiler room being moved and a new entrance being built for access to the boys’ gym were previously completed, which allowed the builders to proceed with the scheduled demolition.
A video of the demolition will be uploaded to the school YouTube channel and website.
Speaking at a consultation back in January 2020 headteacher Nancy Simpson said the new gym will "broaden the range of sports we can do" and will be available to the local community.
