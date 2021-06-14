Pupils present check from Captain Tom 100 Challenge to charity

Published: 5:18 PM June 14, 2021

Pupils have donated more than £1,000 to a charity which helps individuals in need and local non-profit organisations, after raising the money through the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

Back in April, Stormont School pupils all took part in the challenge by completing a course involving burpees, running between poles, mini hurdles, sprints and more.

The pupils had initially aimed to raise £500 - Credit: Stormont School

Mr Andrew Newland, chair of governors at Stormont School presented £1,200 to Mr Roger Moore, Chairman of The Hart and Parker Trust.

The Trust helps families with food bank parcels, baby equipment, furniture and anything that helps the daily life of an individual or a family.

The Trust receives almost all its referrals from the children’s centres, health Visitors, family support workers and the CAB.

Captain Sir Thomas Moore caught the attention of the nation when he walked around his garden 100 times for his 100th birthday in 2020 to help raise money for charity.

He sadly died in February 2021, after which the Captain Tom 100 Challenge was launched - where people are encouraged to raise money by doing 100 repetitions of challenging things.

Miss Louise Martin, head of Stormont School and Miss Alexis Sobell, deputy head attended the presentation with representatives from each class from Reception to Year 6.

They said: "It is always a pleasure to support local charities and know that the amount raised will make a difference. Mr Moore explained how a local family, who had recently been affected by bereavement, had been supported by the trust. The family’s children had needed essential new clothing at a difficult time in their lives."

Donation of £1,200 to Mr Roger Moore, Chairman of Hart and Parker Trust presented by Mr Andrew Newland, Chair of governors - Credit: Stormont School

Year 6 House Captains nominate local charities at the beginning of the academic year but The Hart and Parker Trust is one that Stormont supports year on year, in the past there have been food parcels and sponsorships.

This week parents and children are being asked to donate books in good condition (from baby books, up to age 18) for a separate charity, The Children’s Book Project.

The parents' association (SPA) wants to help re-home books that children have outgrown and pass on to those children who have few books of their own.