Rubbish to be cleared from outside Potters Bar Sainsbury’s after two weeks

Rubbish that has been outside the Sainsbury's store in Potters Bar for two weeks is set to be cleared.

The supermarket's car park on Darkes Lane has several recycling bins which have become a home to a host of items.

A Sainsbury's spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: "We are working hard to clear this area as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The store is also looking into what deterrents it could introduce in the future.