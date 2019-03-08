Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters and police officers visit hundreds of homes in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 08:18 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 12 July 2019

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Firefighters and police officers visited hundreds of homes in Potters Bar in a push to make the streets safer.

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts policePolice officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Along with Potters Bar fire volunteers and YC Hertfordshire, they knocked on more than 200 doors around the town on Saturday, July 6 as part of the Safer Streets campaign.

You may also want to watch:

This is a scheme which offers residents free security checks, crime prevention advice, fire risk assessments, smoke alarm installation, and healthy living advice.

PCSO Cheryll Lavell said it was a "really good opportunity to meet residents and give out practical crime prevention advice".

Streets that were visited include Oakroyd Avenue, Oakroyd Close, Elmroyd Avenue, Elmroyd Close, and Kingsland.

Hertsmere Borough Council portfolio holder for community safety, Cllr Pervez Choudhury, said: "This latest visit was a success and well received by residents in the streets, who were able to find out more about the good work carried out by the different agencies represented during the visit, as well as having the chance to report any issues they were having."

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

The arrest took place in Gypsy Moth Avenue

Welwyn Garden City family hit with vet fee after discovering her puppy was illegally imported

Lorna has already paid £300 on treatment for Rosie. Picture Lorna Simpson

New parking machines to be installed in Welwyn Garden City

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with assault in Hatfield

Police were called at 11.54am on Saturday July 8. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance on scene at Hatfield after car overturns

An air ambulance has landed near the scene

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two more people arrested in connection with Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Operating on wrong side of patient’s body among ‘never events’ at East and North Herts NHS Trust

The East and North Herts NHS Trust recorded six 'never events' in 2018/19.

Firefighters and police officers visit hundreds of homes in Potters Bar

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Vandalism prompts cashless park move in Welwyn Garden City

The entrance to the south car park at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield impresses in region’s battle of the blooms

L-R: John Crawley, Anglia in Bloom; Nicky Wolff, BID Manager; Kirsten Roberts, WHBC; Nigel Bloxham, Anglia in Bloom; Carol Simpson, WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists