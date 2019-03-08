Firefighters and police officers visit hundreds of homes in Potters Bar

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police Archant

Firefighters and police officers visited hundreds of homes in Potters Bar in a push to make the streets safer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police Police officers and firefighters visited more than 200 Potters Bar homes as part of the Safer Streets scheme. Picture: Herts police

Along with Potters Bar fire volunteers and YC Hertfordshire, they knocked on more than 200 doors around the town on Saturday, July 6 as part of the Safer Streets campaign.

You may also want to watch:

This is a scheme which offers residents free security checks, crime prevention advice, fire risk assessments, smoke alarm installation, and healthy living advice.

PCSO Cheryll Lavell said it was a "really good opportunity to meet residents and give out practical crime prevention advice".

Streets that were visited include Oakroyd Avenue, Oakroyd Close, Elmroyd Avenue, Elmroyd Close, and Kingsland.

Hertsmere Borough Council portfolio holder for community safety, Cllr Pervez Choudhury, said: "This latest visit was a success and well received by residents in the streets, who were able to find out more about the good work carried out by the different agencies represented during the visit, as well as having the chance to report any issues they were having."