Mark Gammon, 46, from Potters Bar, has fundraised over £6000 for London's Air Ambulance Charity by running in various races.

London Marathon: Potters Bar resident running again for Air Ambulance Charity

A 46-year-old man from Potters Bar has raised more than £6,000 for London's Air Ambulance Charity by running in various races – but faces his biggest challenge this weekend when taking on the London Marathon.

During the last few years, Mark Gammon has completed the Vitality 10k, London Winter Run 10k, London Landmarks Half Marathon and Royal Parks Half Marathon – but will be doubling the distance on Sunday.

“To run over 26 miles you have to employ various mental strategies to get through the tough endurance challenge, including the infamous 'wall',” Mark said.

“Remembering all the people who have sponsored me and supported London's Air Ambulance Charity will certainly be one.”

London Air Ambulance has treated more than 39,000 critically-injured people since its founding, and works with Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“We'll be backing him every step of the way on Sunday,” said Louise Robertshaw, director of fundraising and marketing at London's Air Ambulance Charity. “Having someone like Mark, who is so passionate about what we do, taking on an iconic challenge like the London Marathon, means the world to us.”

To give check out the JustGiving page see justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/londonaa/londonmarathon2019.