Potters Bar Royal British Legion: Appeal launched against council’s refusal to allow eight flats on site

Developers of the former Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar have appealed against the council's refusal to grant planning permission for eight flats.

Hertsmere Borough Council, which published its decision on June 14, said the current plan would be "visually dominant" and an "intrusive form of development".

The proposed development, which also includes retention of a community use on the ground floor, together with associated landscaping, car parking and cycle spaces, along with the two-bedroom flats, is located at 205 High Street, on the corner of Cotton Road.

However the council says "the proposed building would be dominant and obscure views of the former police station in views to the south looking north".

Henry Planning Consultancy and Development responded to the council's decision on Friday, July 26, by appealing to the Secretary of State to look again at the decision.

The firm, acting on behalf of Barnet-based Dalkey Development Ltd, believes the flats would not be visually dominant and the council is exaggerating the claims.

The appeal states: "It is quite clear that there are only views of the locally listed building from a southerly direction once you are quite close to the building."

The firm does accept the building is higher than most on the street, but said it is "no higher than the building on the opposite corner".

They said: "The proposal would improve the character and appearance of the area when compared to the previous building, and protect the setting of the neighbouring locally listed building."

The council said it did not try to engage with the applicant through "positive engagement" as it views the proposal as "unacceptable in principle".

Henry Planning maintains this flies in the face of the need to increase housing in Potters Bar.

You can have your say on the appeal online or by post by quoting APP/N1920/W/19/3232764 and sending comments to: The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/C Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Temple Qu Bristol, BS1 6PN or at gov.uk/appeal-planning-inspectorate.

You can also get a copy of one of a "Guide to taking part in planning appeals" at gov.uk/government/collections/taking-part-in-a-planning-listed-buildingor-enforcement-appeal.