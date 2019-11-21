Appeal refused for flats on Potters Bar Royal British Legion site

The Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar will not become eight flats but could still become six. Picture: Google street view. Archant

Plans to build eight flats on the former Potters Bar Royal British Legion site have been refused for a second time - following an appeal.

The Government's planning inspectorate agreed with Hertsmere Borough Council today that the current plan would be "harmful to the character and appearance of the street scene".

The inspectorate thinks the new building would dominate and obscure views of the former police station in views to the south looking north from its location at 205 High Street, on the corner of Cotton Road.

It also cited inadequate provision for off-street parking as another reason for dismissing the plans.

The proposed development - which includes retention of a community use on the ground floor, together with associated landscaping, car parking and cycle spaces, along with the two-bedroom flats - was originallly refused by the borough council on July 26.

Henry Planning Consultancy and Development responded by appealing to the Secretary of State to look again at the decision.

The firm, acting on behalf of Barnet-based Dalkey Development Ltd, stated the flats would not be visually dominant and argued that the council was exaggerating the claims.

The appeal stated: "It is quite clear that there are only views of the locally listed building from a southerly direction once you are quite close to the building."

The firm did not accept the building is higher than most on the street, but said it is "no higher than the building on the opposite corner".

They said: "The proposal would improve the character and appearance of the area when compared to the previous building, and protect the setting of the neighbouring locally listed building."

Henry Planning also maintained that the council's decision flied in the face of the need to increase housing in Potters Bar.

In response, HBC pointed to the fact it had already granted planning permission for a development of six flats with a ground floor community use and that it did not engage with the developer as it views the proposal as "unacceptable in principle".

It is unclear whether Dalkey Development Ltd will seek to change its development plans and submit a new application in the future.