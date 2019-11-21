Advanced search

Appeal refused for flats on Potters Bar Royal British Legion site

PUBLISHED: 16:13 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 21 November 2019

The Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar will not become eight flats but could still become six. Picture: Google street view.

The Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar will not become eight flats but could still become six. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

Plans to build eight flats on the former Potters Bar Royal British Legion site have been refused for a second time - following an appeal.

Former Potters Bar Royal British Legion site. Picture: Google Street ViewFormer Potters Bar Royal British Legion site. Picture: Google Street View

The Government's planning inspectorate agreed with Hertsmere Borough Council today that the current plan would be "harmful to the character and appearance of the street scene".

The inspectorate thinks the new building would dominate and obscure views of the former police station in views to the south looking north from its location at 205 High Street, on the corner of Cotton Road.

It also cited inadequate provision for off-street parking as another reason for dismissing the plans.

The proposed development - which includes retention of a community use on the ground floor, together with associated landscaping, car parking and cycle spaces, along with the two-bedroom flats - was originallly refused by the borough council on July 26.

Henry Planning Consultancy and Development responded by appealing to the Secretary of State to look again at the decision.

You may also want to watch:

The firm, acting on behalf of Barnet-based Dalkey Development Ltd, stated the flats would not be visually dominant and argued that the council was exaggerating the claims.

The appeal stated: "It is quite clear that there are only views of the locally listed building from a southerly direction once you are quite close to the building."

The firm did not accept the building is higher than most on the street, but said it is "no higher than the building on the opposite corner".

They said: "The proposal would improve the character and appearance of the area when compared to the previous building, and protect the setting of the neighbouring locally listed building."

Henry Planning also maintained that the council's decision flied in the face of the need to increase housing in Potters Bar.

In response, HBC pointed to the fact it had already granted planning permission for a development of six flats with a ground floor community use and that it did not engage with the developer as it views the proposal as "unacceptable in principle".

It is unclear whether Dalkey Development Ltd will seek to change its development plans and submit a new application in the future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Closest A&E hospital to Potters Bar and Hatfield urges patients to go elsewhere for non-urgent treatment

Barnet General Hospital in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Google Street View.

Appeal refused for flats on Potters Bar Royal British Legion site

The Royal British Legion site in Potters Bar will not become eight flats but could still become six. Picture: Google street view.

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Codicote boy with rare muscle disease to deliver match ball at Saracens rugby match

Six-year-old William Eames will step onto the Allianz Park turf on Saturday to present the match ball. Picture: Jo Eames

Police appealing for witnesses after motorcycle damaged in Hatfield

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorbike was damaged in Hatfield. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists