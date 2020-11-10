Small gathering held for Potters Bar’s Remembrance Day as fallen remembered
PUBLISHED: 14:55 10 November 2020
Archant
Wreaths were laid in Potters Bar for Remembrance Sunday 2020 as part of Hertsmere’s commemoration of the Fallen.
Though many ceremonies and services which were due to held this Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day – taking place today – have been cancelled following the government’s announcement that the country would be moving into tighter restrictions, a nationwide two-minute silence was still held at 11am on Sunday.
Potters Bar Royal British Legion organised the service, which was attended by Potters Bar Oakmere councillor Jean Heywood, who represented the mayor at the memorial, and local churches.
Karen Grey from the legion said she was “grateful [,,] that people observed from home due to COVID-19 and those who attended clearly kept their distance from others”.
Tribute was paid to The Royal Gurkha Rifles on behalf of Arthur Moss, WW1 fighter Fred West and WW2’s Sid West by John West and others.
Potters Bar Town Band, Potters Bar Football Club, Potters Bar District Scouts, Potters Bar Girl Guiding and the 57 Squadron Air Training Corps also paid their respects.
A COVID-19 safe service was also organised by Potters Bar radio for those at home. For more on the community radio station please see here pbradio.co.uk.
If you want to join the Potters Bar Royal British Legion please call 0800 307 7773 free.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.