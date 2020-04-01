Potters Bar Radio starts broadcasting online to combat isolation

An online radio station has been set up in Potters Bar to help combat social isolation during the Covid-19 lockdown in Hertfordshire.

Chris Cook's Potters Bar Radio set up. Picture: Chris Cook

Chris Cook, who is an active member of the Potters Bar community group, has already started broadcasting some music online at Potters Bar Radio.

He is just testing it out so far, but has already had quite a lot of interest.

Chris said: “The beauty is programmes can be made literally ‘in-house’.

“Possibly live but certainly recorded by individuals and families.”

He added that he is confident that the community will get involved “in a big way” as he has a captive audience.

Chris is also no stranger to radio, having previously held a restrictive short-range FM licence for two years. The license was to run Radio Cracker, which raised money for the Oasis charity that helps deliver housing, education, training, youthwork and healthcare for young people throughout the world.

He said that it is a shame that this time it will have to just be broadcasted online, instead of on the airwaves.

“We would have liked to run on FM again but the practicalities are now too difficult to overcome. Streaming over the internet is a good alternative.

“The station will seek to provide listeners with accurate information, will also debunk any fake news and highlight any known scams that may be operating.

“We are encouraging everyone to become involved whether producing programmes, suggesting ideas or spread the word. We will work with other voluntary groups and will be a channel for statutory bodies.

“We have some fabulous ideas that should satisfy even the most discerning listener. We will aim to provide as professional service as possible.”

The station is fully licensed to play music and is being backed by CareTech, a local charitable trust, which also operates residential care homes in Potters Bar.

Chris hopes the community gets involved and has set up a Facebook Group – Potters Bar Radio – where people can share ideas.

You can listen to Potters Bar radio online here pbradio.co.uk/radio/radio.html and let Chris know what you think by joining the group.