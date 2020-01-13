Advanced search

CCTV appeal after alleged racial abuse in Potters Bar pub

PUBLISHED: 11:11 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 13 January 2020

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a fight in the Strafford Arms pub in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Following a fight in a Potters Bar pub last month, in which a landlady was allegedly racially abused, police have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe can help with their enquiries.

Two people were involved in an altercation at the Strafford Arms pub in Mutton Lane at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 17.

They were ejected by staff members, but later returned to the pub and forced their way in by breaking the glass of the front door.

The landlady asked them to leave for the second time, and it is alleged that they were racially abusive towards her.

After leaving the pub, the offenders kicked two vehicles, causing extensive damage, and walked off in the direction of Tesco.

PC Ross Paybody, who is investigating, said: "The victim is understandably shaken up by this incident.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and simply will not be tolerated in Hertfordshire.

"Please be assured that we are carrying out extensive enquiries to insure that those responsible are identified and dealt with accordingly.

"If you recognise the man pictured, please get in contact with us, as it's believed that he might have been in the area at the time and may be able to assist us with our investigation.

"If you were in the pub at or around the time of the incident, and believe you may have witnessed it, please get in contact.

"I'd also like to ask that anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or disorderly on Mutton Way in the early hours of Wednesday, December 18 get in touch to report it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Paybody directly at Ross.Paybody2@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/113238/19

