Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man

Published: 11:23 AM March 18, 2021

A police helicopter was involved in the search for a reported concern for welfare case - Credit: Herts police

A police helicopter was flying over Potters Bar after midnight last night in response to a report of concern for welfare of a man.

Police were called at just before 12.30am today, March 18, to report the concern for welfare of a man in Potters Bar.

Officers, including the use of the police helicopter, attended to search for the man.

He was safely located and taken to hospital to be assessed.