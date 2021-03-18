Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man
Published: 11:23 AM March 18, 2021
A police helicopter was flying over Potters Bar after midnight last night in response to a report of concern for welfare of a man.
Police were called at just before 12.30am today, March 18, to report the concern for welfare of a man in Potters Bar.
Officers, including the use of the police helicopter, attended to search for the man.
He was safely located and taken to hospital to be assessed.
