Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:23 AM March 18, 2021   
A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter was involved in the search for a reported concern for welfare case - Credit: Herts police

A police helicopter was flying over Potters Bar after midnight last night in response to a report of concern for welfare of a man.

Police were called at just before 12.30am today, March 18, to report the concern for welfare of a man in Potters Bar.

Officers, including the use of the police helicopter, attended to search for the man.

He was safely located and taken to hospital to be assessed.

Potters Bar News

