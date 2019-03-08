Advanced search

Boy with toy gun sparks armed police and helicopter hunt in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 12 April 2019

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter was out over Potters Bar last night, but the situation wasn’t as dangerous as residents feared.

Police were called at 7.26pm yesterday to reports that a woman had seen what she believed to be a male carrying a handgun in the front garden of a property in Elmfield Road, Potters Bar.

Officers, including those from the Armed Policing Unit and the National Police Air Service (NPAS), immediately attended the scene.

After asking a few questions, it was finally established that what the woman had seen was a 12-year-old boy wearing a balaclava and playing with a toy gun.

The boy has been spoken to by officers and given words of advice.

