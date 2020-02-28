Man, 31, sentenced to 20 months in prison for Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man from Waltham Cross has been sentenced to more than 18 months in prison after he was involved in a public police chase in Potters Bar.

Peter Toohey, 31, of Cypress Court, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and disqualified for driving for 46 months at St Albans Crown Court yesterday.

Earlier this month, Toohey was involved in a police chase in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar.

At around 10am, police were called to respond to reports that a man was acting aggressively in a BP garage in High Street, before leaving in a white, 69 plate BMW X5 - which was Toohey's father's car.

Officers attended the area and identified the car, before signalling it to stop.

Toohey failed to stop, resulting in police pursuing him down Darkes Lane, where he collided with several vehicles belonging to members of the public, before coming to a halt further along the road.

He was later charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath in the wake of an incident.

Those injured in the crash only sustained minor injuries, including whiplash.

Commenting on sentencing, Judge Simon said: "That day you were clearly intent on not getting caught by police, that was because were under the influence of the alcohol.

"This is the fourth time you have appeared before the courts [relating to driving offences], most recently in 2019 and as far back as 2001.

"You are very clearly a danger to other road users. This incident only came to an end because a collision.

"You would have carried on but finally you came to a stop. You had to be hit with a baton in order to be arrested.

"The danger you posed to the public was very serious."

There was significant disruption to proceedings as the judge was wrapping sentencing and his comments.

After the sentence was passed down, Toohey proceeded to shout to members of the public gallery, prompting the judge to ask him to calm down.

Toohey was removed from the room and four members of the public had to be escorted out of the court room by a clerk.