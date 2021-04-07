Photographic Society president follows in mother's footsteps

Published: 9:00 AM April 7, 2021

Fiona Adamson (left) has taken over the role of Potters Bar and District Photographic Society president, which was previously held by her mother Marion Dale (right) - Credit: Fiona Adamson

Potters Bar and District Photographic Society has appointed its new president for 2021/2022, who is taking over a role previously held by her mother.

Fiona Adamson was voted to lead the society out of the disruption caused by COVID-19. The role of president was held by Fiona's mother, Marion Dale, from 2008 to 2009.

Fiona said: "I feel honoured to represent the society having been a member there for over 12 years now.

"We have successfully met by Zoom for almost a year, and that has allowed us to keep the society going, but I would like to see us return to face-to-face meetings as soon as the rules allow, as everyone misses the social interaction."

Marion said: "I am really happy that Fiona has taken 'my' role. A lot has changed in the nearly 15 years since then.

You may also want to watch:

"The most obvious change is the massive increase in the capabilities of digital cameras, as film was still much in vogue when I was president. I wish Fiona well in these challenging times."

The society meets on most Mondays, with a break from June to September. It will continue to meet online until June, with the hope of returning to face-to-face meetings in the Alexander Suite at Wyllyotts Centre, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar from September this year.

Fiona's immediate predecessor in the role was Graham Coldrick, who said: "It is a great pleasure to pass the presidency to Fiona.

"She is a thoroughly accomplished photographer and will bring a great deal of experience and knowledge to the role. The society is in safe hands with Fiona in charge."

Members of all ages and abilities are welcome to join the society, with associate membership (for those who wish to attend meetings but not to enter competitions) costing £45 per year, and full membership (for those who with to enter competitions) costing £65 per year.

In normal times, the society holds an annual print exhibition at the Galleria in Hatfield, usually during March or April. The club holds two competitions each year, in which they compete against other invited clubs.

Further information on the society can be found at http://pottersbarphotosoc.org.uk/ or on Facebook.



