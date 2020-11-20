Advanced search

Potters Bar photographers welcome competition victory despite lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:59 22 November 2020

Felixstowe Harbour by Fiona Adamson from Potters Bar and District Photographic Society, who won the Park Street Camera Club landscape photography competition. Picture: Fiona Adamson

Felixstowe Harbour by Fiona Adamson from Potters Bar and District Photographic Society, who won the Park Street Camera Club landscape photography competition. Picture: Fiona Adamson

Photographers in Potters Bar are continuing to take part in competitions and meetings, despite not being able to meet face-to-face since March.

Photographers in Potters Bar are continuing to take part in competitions and meetings, despite not being able to meet face-to-face since March.

Potters Bar and District Photographic Society is one of 12 groups to enter Park Street Camera Club’s landscape photography competition each year, and this year won by one point after not having won for several years.

The competition is usually judged by viewing photographic prints, but this year moved online, with Felixstowe Harbour by Fiona Adamson crowned the winning photograph out of 72 entries. Over 75 joined in to watch the judging.

A society spokesman said: “It was a very well run event at the Park Street Landscape Competition.

“Our entry was a very close winner with a strong set of scores for images by Fiona Adamson, Colin Strong, Geoff Lauder, Graham Coldrick and Don Hart.

“One of our pictures, a study of Felixstowe Harbour was awarded the maximum of 20 points. This encouraging performance underlines the continuing strength of our society at these strange and difficult times.”

The club previously met once a week on Monday evenings in the Alexander Suite of the Wyllyotts Centre in Potters Bar. The group is open to members of all ages and abilities, with associate membership costing £45 a year and full membership, which is required to enter competitions, costing £65 a year.

Before COVID-19, the club also held an annual print exhibition in the Hatfield Galleria during March and April, with awards given for the best print.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “The club aims to encourage the practice of all aspects of photography, and provide a forum for any persons interested in photography to learn about new genres and ideas, so the annual programme is made up of illustrated presentations by external and internal speakers, alternating with a number of internal print and projected image competitions.

“We also hold two competitions each year in which we compete against a number of other invited clubs, as well as participating in external interclub competitions.”

The society is still virtually ‘open for business’, and new members can find details at http://pottersbarphotosoc.org.uk/

