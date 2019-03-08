Come see Potters Bar Photographic Society's favourite snaps
PUBLISHED: 08:58 14 June 2019
Philip Jones
The Potters Bar and District Photographic Society are showcasing their most talented snappers at a new exhibition.
The collection shows off 16 of its members' 17 most loved photographs - covering a wide selection of subjects including portraits, natural history, architecture, travel and many others.
You may also want to watch:
All the photos on the display are ones loved, by the Potters Bar group, for personal reasons.
Also contained within the collection are the winners of the recent Potters Bar and District Photographic Society's Lindbird and Hails Cups for colour print, which have pride of place in the centre of the exhibition.
Ken Payne won the Lindbird for his 'Amazon Forest Dragon' and Janice Lenihan wont the Hails Cup for her 'Sunday Morning Cyclist'.
The photographs will be on display at the Wyllyotts Centre in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, until July 6.