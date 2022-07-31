Best pictures from Potters Bar Photographic Society's competition

Gallery

Philip Jones rounds up the latest competition news from Potters Bar Photographic Society.

Don Hart’s Colours of Amelia montage. - Credit: Don Hart

Potters Bar and District Photographic Society (The Society) runs two kinds of competitions throughout the year.

One is a sequence of up to six heats spread across the season – one competition for printed pictures and one for projected images – with the winner being the person with the highest aggregate score with the results announced each December.

The other is a series of stand-alone competitions with specific themes.

One such event is the Douglas Best Trophy that is awarded for a triptych where all the pictures are on a theme of the photographer’s choosing.

The idea is either to allow a story to be told, or to let the photographer expand on a theme by showing three related pictures.

A fourth image is submitted which should link together the three individual pictures.

European bee-eaters - Credit: Fiona Adamson

This year's 2022 competition was won by Fiona Adamson with pictures of European bee-eaters.

She said: “The images for my Douglas Best entry are from a week in May spent in Bulgaria near Bratsigovo, doing wildlife and macro [that is, close-up] photography.

European bee-eaters sharing food. - Credit: Fiona Adamson

"A flock of beautiful European bee-eater birds were nesting in a clay bank alongside a river, (a small number of these have been reported nesting in Norfolk this year).

"I spent an early morning and afternoon/evening in a hide trying to capture these birds and their activities.

"My panel was taken in the late afternoon with the sun behind me and shows the wonderful colours in their plumage along with their constant collecting of flying insects to feed on.”

Fiona Adamson’s European bee-eaters pictures - Credit: Fiona Adamson

Another well received panel was submitted by Don Hart with his set being called 'Colours of Amelia'.

Don explained: “This panel of studio images is entitled ‘Colours of Amelia’ and portrays assertiveness, mystery and beauty through colour, styling and pose.

Assertive in Black by Don Hart - Credit: Don Hart

"A monochromatic setting with an assertive angular pose – based around triangles in ‘Assertive in Black’, contrasts with a softer strawberry sweet ‘Pretty in Pink’.

Pretty in Pink by Don Hart - Credit: Don Hart

"While peacock lighting and masked mystery is portrayed ‘Mysterious in Teal’.

"This 60s look styled by model Amelia-Mary was inspired by cartoons created by Frank Langford, a former resident of Potters Bar and Cuffley.

Mysterious in Teal by Don Hart - Credit: Don Hart

"The photographs were taken during three fashion and editorial studio sessions using portraiture lighting and theatrical lighting filters for coloured accent.”

Two other panels of note were from Sam Segar, who was highly commended for his pictures of gannets and Graham Coldrick, who shot a series of pictures at Bath Abbey.

A composite image of Sam Segar’s gannet pictures - Credit: Sam Segar

Sam said: “These were taken at the RSPB site Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire last year.

"Gannets are Britain’s largest native seabirds and take five years to reach breeding maturity.

"About 40 per cent of the world’s gannet population live around the British Isles.

Sam Segar’s picture of two gannets - Credit: Sam Segar

"They dive into shoals of fish and are shaped like torpedoes in order to take the shock of their high speed plunge.

"Watching them hovering at cliff-top height was a delightful experience and these are a few of the hundreds of photos I took on that visit.”

A gannet pictured by Sam Segar - Credit: Sam Segar

A picture of a gannet in flight by Sam Segar - Credit: Sam Segar

Of his pictures, Graham said: “Bath Abbey was the inspiration for my triptych and in particular the fan vaulted ceiling built in the 1500s by the King's master masons.

"This is accompanied on either side by a hanging chandelier and a faded flag, both matching the colour detail of the ceiling decoration."

A composite image of Graham Coldrick’s Bath Abbey pictures. - Credit: Graham Coldrick

Bath Abbey looking up by Graham Coldrick - Credit: Graham Coldrick

Looking up at the ceiling of Bath Abbey by Graham Coldrick - Credit: Graham Coldrick

Bath Abbey by Graham Coldrick - Credit: Graham Coldrick

The Society is now on its summer break and will begin meeting again at Wyllyotts Centre on September 12, 2022 when there will be series of lecturettes by society members.

These regularly show the inspirational quality of work undertaken by members.

In the meantime, prospective members can find more details at pottersbarphotosoc.org.uk or on Facebook.

During the summer the Society will be arranging practical photography sessions for its members.