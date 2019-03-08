Potters Bar and Welwyn Hatfield parks bag top green space award

Parkfield in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC Archant

Five Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar parks were awarded top green space recognitions on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oaksmere Park in Potters Bar. Picture: © BLAKE-EZRA PHOTOGRAPHY / HBC Oaksmere Park in Potters Bar. Picture: © BLAKE-EZRA PHOTOGRAPHY / HBC

This is not the first time the five community parks have snapped up one of the UK's annual Green Flag Awards from the Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

Parkfield with its traditional meadows, Japanese garden, holly walk, remains of a Roman kiln, tree trail, Potters Bar Tennis Club, lake, pond with linking water channel, tree sculpture and a Second World War air raid shelter have been awarded 11 times.

While Oaksmere, where visitors are treated to a classic 19th-century layout with lakes and trees from the era still intacted, has snapped up an award for the last 17 years.

For the sixth year running, the Lawn Cemetery in Southway, Hatfield - a ten-acre cemetery, which boasts an attractive parkland layout - was confirmed as one of the best green spaces in the UK.

Fisher's Field Nature Reserve. Picture: HBC. Fisher's Field Nature Reserve. Picture: HBC.

Welwyn Garden City's Stanborough Park - for the 19th time - and King George V playing fields - for the 10th time - also received a Green Flag Award.

You may also want to watch:

Other Hertsmere parks - such as King George Recreation Ground in Bushey, Aberford Park in Borehamwood, Mary Forsdyke Garden and Warren Lake, located in the heart of Bushey Heath - have also retained a Green Flag Award.

Special green flags also went to Fishers Field Nature Reserve and Bushey Rose Garden.

Bushey Rose Garden in Potters Bar. Picture: © BLAKE-EZRA PHOTOGRAPHY / HBC Bushey Rose Garden in Potters Bar. Picture: © BLAKE-EZRA PHOTOGRAPHY / HBC

Hertsmere borough Councillor Seamus Quilty, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said the council was delighted to get the awards again.

"Our parks offer a wide range of recreational activities to local people of all ages and are free to use. Let's hope the excellent hot weather continues so everyone can make the most of them as the school holidays get underway."

Welwyn Hatfield Borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, said: "It is fantastic news that Welwyn Hatfield has once again been officially recognised as having some of the best green spaces in the country."

You can search the website 'ParksHerts' to find everything you need to know about Hertfordshire's parks and open spaces.

The Hatfield Lawn Cemetery. Picture: WHBC. The Hatfield Lawn Cemetery. Picture: WHBC.

1,970 UK parks and green spaces received a green flag, this year, from the awards scheme - which is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.