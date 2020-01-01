Potters Bar paedophile jailed for child sex offences

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A Potters Bar paedophile has been sentenced to two years in prison after trying to meet a 13-year-old boy in Hatfield.

Jacob Taylor, of Mimms Lane, pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual communication and attempted sexual communication with a child.

He appeared before St Albans Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, February 27.

The court heard how between October and November 2019, Taylor engaged in numerous online chats with a 13-year-old boy.

The chat started off as innocuous but became increasingly sexualised, with Taylor suggesting the pair meet up to engage in sexual activity.

Once enough evidence had been gathered, Taylor was swiftly arrested in Hatfield on November 9, 2019.

The 37-year-old had arranged to meet what he believed was the young boy behind McDonald's at The Galleria but when he arrived, police officers were waiting.

Det Con Georgina Fenge, from Herts police's child online safeguarding team, said: "Taylor is a dangerous individual who clearly has no inhibitions about engaging in illegal conversations with children.

"Even after learning the teenager's age, he continued to send inappropriate messages and was keen to meet up in order to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

"It is a relief to know he is now in a place where he can no longer offend.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary takes this type of crime extremely seriously and we are doing, and will continue to do, everything in our power to protect the vulnerable in our society by rooting out those who prey on children."

Families can find out more about how to keep children and young people safe online on the NPSCC website here.

All reports of child sexual offences are taken very seriously.

If you have information you would like to share, you can report it online, speak to an operator via online web chat here or call 101.

If you think there is danger to life, or believe a crime is in progress, always dial 999.