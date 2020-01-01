Advanced search

Potters Bar paedophile jailed for child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 16:47 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 February 2020

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A Potters Bar paedophile has been sentenced to two years in prison after trying to meet a 13-year-old boy in Hatfield.

Jacob Taylor, of Mimms Lane, pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual communication and attempted sexual communication with a child.

He appeared before St Albans Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, February 27.

The court heard how between October and November 2019, Taylor engaged in numerous online chats with a 13-year-old boy.

The chat started off as innocuous but became increasingly sexualised, with Taylor suggesting the pair meet up to engage in sexual activity.

Once enough evidence had been gathered, Taylor was swiftly arrested in Hatfield on November 9, 2019.

The 37-year-old had arranged to meet what he believed was the young boy behind McDonald's at The Galleria but when he arrived, police officers were waiting.

You may also want to watch:

Det Con Georgina Fenge, from Herts police's child online safeguarding team, said: "Taylor is a dangerous individual who clearly has no inhibitions about engaging in illegal conversations with children.

"Even after learning the teenager's age, he continued to send inappropriate messages and was keen to meet up in order to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

"It is a relief to know he is now in a place where he can no longer offend.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary takes this type of crime extremely seriously and we are doing, and will continue to do, everything in our power to protect the vulnerable in our society by rooting out those who prey on children."

Families can find out more about how to keep children and young people safe online on the NPSCC website here.

All reports of child sexual offences are taken very seriously.

If you have information you would like to share, you can report it online, speak to an operator via online web chat here or call 101.

If you think there is danger to life, or believe a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

Most Read

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Most Read

Herts couple and baby stuck in Tenerife hotel due to coronavirus

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Passenger taken ill on train causing delays from Stevenage to Welwyn Garden City

Great Northern train services between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City have been affected. Picture: Archant/FILE

Welwyn Garden City man pleads guilty to cash and cigarettes theft at McColl’s

The theft and trespass took place on Janurary 3 and 4 at McColls newsagents in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Welwyn Garden City salon bans gossip mags in response to death of Caroline Flack

Changes Beauty Salon has banned gossip magazines after the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: Changes Beauty Salon.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City boy arrested in connection with assault in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of common assault following an incident in Stevenage

Potters Bar paedophile jailed for child sex offences

Jacob Taylor, aged 37, of Mimms Lane, Potters Bar has been sentenced to two years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

Two Potters Bar burglaries in two days

An address in Tempest and Park Avenue were burgled. Picture: Nick Gill.

Public consulted on plans to ‘future-proof’ town centre and add 410 homes

The public consultation. Picture: Matt Powell

Five on Welwyn Garden City school trip self-isolate due to coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24