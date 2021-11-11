News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar Museum in search of much-needed volunteers

Dan Mountney

Published: 4:45 PM November 11, 2021
Wyllyotts Centre, Potters Bar

Potters Bar Museum at the Wyllyotts Centre needs your help. - Credit: Archant

Potters Bar Museum is looking for much-needed volunteers to help run the venue and bring local history to life. 

The museum at the Wyllyotts Centre in Darkes Lane is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, and is run volunteers, but more are need to help out. 

 “Our museums always need more volunteers, so if you have a few hours a month or week to spare, they would love your help,” said Cllr Meenal Sachdev, Hertsmere Borough Council’s portfolio holder for community, leisure, culture and health.

“There is a surprising variety of activities on offer, so whatever your skills or personality, there is something for everyone volunteering at one of our museums. 

“Experience isn’t necessary, nor is any special or in-depth knowledge of the area, as full training and support will be given.

"What really matters is enthusiasm, a passion for sharing our borough's fascinating history, and an enjoyment of talking to people from all walks of life. If this sounds like you, our museums would love to hear from you.” 

To find out more, visit www.hertsmere.gov.uk/museums.

Potters Bar News

