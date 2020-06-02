Advanced search

Potters Bar’s McDonald’s has reopened

PUBLISHED: 11:44 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 02 June 2020

Two McDonalds restaurants have opened in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Two McDonalds restaurants have opened in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s in Potters Bar has opened for drive thrus today.

The Metropolitan House restaurant opened at 11am this morning, and marks the fourth location to open in Hertfordshire with two in Watford and one in Bushey already serving customers.

A total of 168 more locations opened across the UK today for drive thrus and a further 22 restaurants opened for McDelivery.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

You may also want to watch:

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25

For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”

Visit here to see the latest McDonalds openings.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Most Read

Hatfield Asda shut down: Woman dies following cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield Asda ‘evacuated’ after reports of person in cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance services have been called to Asda in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Old Debenhams building for sale with planning permission for 27 flats

The old Debenhams building is up for sale. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Coronavirus: ‘Hertfordshire schools not safe to expand opening on Monday’

The National Education Union and UNISON are calling for the expanded opening of Hertfordshire schools on Monday to be delayed, so more time can be spent putting measures in place to protect children and staff from coronavirus. Picture: Pixabay

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield House gardens set to reopen for visitors

The stately home at Hatfield House will remain closed to visitors for the 2020 season but the estate's park and gardens are set to reopen on Saturday, June 20. Picture: supplied by Hatfield House

Moth which causes breathing difficulties found in Potters Bar

A cluster of oak processionary moths. Picture: Forestry Commission.

Potters Bar’s McDonald’s has reopened

Two McDonalds restaurants have opened in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Royal recognition for Lister Hospital’s ‘incredible’ Butterfly volunteers

Butterfly volunteers based at Lister have been recognised with the Queens Award for Voluntary Service. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Herts Ad Sunday League set to celebrate 60 years in style as new teams flock to join

AFC London Road will play in the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division next season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24