Potters Bar’s McDonald’s has reopened

Two McDonalds restaurants have opened in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s in Potters Bar has opened for drive thrus today.

The Metropolitan House restaurant opened at 11am this morning, and marks the fourth location to open in Hertfordshire with two in Watford and one in Bushey already serving customers.

A total of 168 more locations opened across the UK today for drive thrus and a further 22 restaurants opened for McDelivery.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm)

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25

For those visiting our Drive Thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”

Visit here to see the latest McDonalds openings.