Potters Bar man sentenced to more than nine years for historic child sex abuse

A Potters Bar man has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for historic sexual offences against children.

David Bigg, of Shillitoe Avenue in Potters Bar, was a St John Ambulance cadet leader in the 1960s and 1980s when he committed the crimes against two children.

Bigg's first victim was between 11 and 14 and his second between 11 and 15.

On July 3, St Albans Crown Court heard the assaults were committed over a sustained period when the teenagers were cadets in Bigg's care, often when they were together alone and being escorted back from meetings.

The now-72-year-old would perform sexual acts on himself in front of the first victim and force the second victim to engage in sexual acts with him.

This all came to light in 2015 and 2018 respectively, when the victims reported the abuse to police officers.

Det Con Jason Tinsey, from Herts police's Historic Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "I want to first pay tribute to the victims in this case, who have both shown immense courage and dignity throughout the whole investigation.

"I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for them to live with what happened to them in the years since the abuse took place."

Bigg pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault against a child and two counts of indecency with a child and has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Det Con Tinsey said: "I can only hope this sentence brings them a sense of closure and they can now move forward with their lives knowing Bigg has been convicted for these abhorrent crimes.

"We take every report of sexual abuse extremely seriously, however much time has passed, and will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process.

"We are here to bring offenders to justice."

Any victims of historic sexual abuse can report it to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.