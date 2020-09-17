Advanced search

Potters Bar fraudster falsely claims overhanging bush damaged vehicle in Herts County Council insurance fraud

PUBLISHED: 09:52 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 17 September 2020

A Potters Bar man submitted a false insurance claim to Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Pexels

A Potters Bar man submitted a false insurance claim to Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Pexels

Pexels

A 58-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fraud after he submitted a false insurance claim to Hertfordshire County Council.

The Potters Bar man appeared in St Albans Crown Court heard last Friday, September 11, to plead guilty to one offence of fraud by false representation.

In September 2017 Paul Hardy of Field View Road, Potters Bar, claimed that he had damaged his vehicle on an overhanging bush while driving along Mutton Lane in Potters Bar, the matter was investigated by the Shared Anti-Fraud Service.

In support of his insurance claim to Hertfordshire County Council, he submitted an invoice for the sum of £1,350 for vehicle damage, which he claimed to have already paid.

The council’s insurance team felt there were some anomalies with his claim and with the invoice provided, it was found that while Hardy had driven through a hanging bush, he had rectified the vehicle damage himself and created the false invoice to make a financial gain.

He was ordered to pay a £200 fine, plus £770 in costs and a victim surcharge.

Herts county councillor Ralph Sangster, cabinet member for resources, said: “This was a deliberate fraud against the council to gain financial gain and take money aware from those who need it most.

“The council, alongside the Shared Anti-Fraud Service, remain committed to investigating and prosecuting offences of fraud.”

Anyone with information about any fraud against the council, including housing, council tax or Blue Badge fraud can report it in confidence by visiting hertfordshire.gov.uk/reportfraud or by calling the Shared Anti-Fraud Service hotline on 0300 123 4033.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar fraudster falsely claims overhanging bush damaged vehicle in Herts County Council insurance fraud

A Potters Bar man submitted a false insurance claim to Hertfordshire County Council. Picture: Pexels

Over 900 people ask Hertfordshire County Council to stop investing in fossil fuels

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Rearranged Hertford Arts Trail comes to town centre locations

Laura Burns' work can be seen in the Hertford Arts Trail 2020. Picture: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

‘It can be done!’ – Rick Astley and Kaiser Chiefs party in the park as live music returns to Knebworth

An aerial shot of Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Hatfield murder trial: Woman, 23, from London arrested

Cameron Hill was stabbed on St Peter's Close in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon