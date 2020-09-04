Man fined for blue badge misuse in Potters Bar

A Pottters Bar man was fined for misuse of a disabled badge parking permit. Archant

A man has been convicted of misusing a blue badge parking permit, also known as a disabled parking permit, in Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On January 14, Mr Hayrettin Yusein of Green Lanes, Haringey parked his vehicle in a residential permit parking bay on Hill Crest, Potters Bar.

The vehicle was displaying a blue badge, by displaying it in his vehicle Mr Yusein was exempted from displaying a residential parking permit.

Civil enforcement officers from Hertsmere Borough Council were on patrol and noticed the badge and challenged Mr Yusein at the roadside.

Mr Yusein admitted the badge was not his and belonged to a friend who was in Camden Town.

The civil enforcement officers issued a fixed penalty and seized the badge.

An investigation by the Shared Anti-Fraud Service, in partnership with the council, revealed the badge had been reported lost some time ago and Mr Yusein was not entitled to use it.

You may also want to watch:

On Wednesday, Mr Heyrettin Yusein appeared at St Albans Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to the wrongful use of a disabled badge contrary to The Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984, Section 117.

The magistrates sentenced Mr Yusein on the same day, he was fined £161, ordered to pay costs totalling £535 and pay a victim surcharge of £32.

Councillor Jean Heywood, portfolio holder for transport, said: “It is a criminal offence for a person to wrongfully use a disabled parking badge. Blue Badge fraud is selfish and unacceptable.

“The blue badge scheme is in place to help those who are unable to walk for long distances park in a convenient location to their destination. Misusing the badge not only is illegal, it’s taking up parking space for people who really need it.

“I’m pleased that these cases have been dealt with and those responsible have been fined.

“They will hopefully act as a deterrent and show those who may be tempted that it’s just not worth the risk.”

You can report suspected fraud in the strictest confidence.

For more information or to report your concerns you can visit: hertfordshire.gov.uk/spotfraud, email fraud.team@hertscc.gcsx.gov.uk or call 0300 123 4033.