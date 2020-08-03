‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood Archant

A Potters Bar man described as a “real gentleman” who helped the community has died.

Potters Bar Bowls Club president Sue Thurlow welcomes Brian Hamshere. Picture: Submitted Potters Bar Bowls Club president Sue Thurlow welcomes Brian Hamshere. Picture: Submitted

Brian Hamshere, who lived at Clive Close, passed away on Sunday, July 26 at the Royal Free Hospital after suffering ill health for several months.

He was a highly respected member of the community since moving to Potters Bar with his wife Rita in 1963, according to family friend Ann Wood.

After joining the Scout Association in 1978, Brian spent many years as an Akela – a mentor or leader to scouts – with the 4th Potters Bar group.

“There will be many boys and men who will remember him for his enthusiasm and dedication to scouting,” Anne said. “In 2003 he was awarded the Silver Acorn, one of the highest accolades for 25 years of distinguished service to Scouting. The presentation was held at Windsor Castle, a very proud moment for him and his family. Brian also loved the stage and was a member of Potters Bar Theatre Group, producing amazing scenery and sets for many of their shows. Both Cranborne and The Wroxham Schools were very grateful to him for making their Christmas Production sets.

“In addition Brian was a talented artist being a member of Potters Bar Art Group. Many homes in and around Potters Bar are proud owners of an original watercolour painted by Brian. In recent years, he produced wonderful pieces of stained glass artwork including Christmas decorations and imaginative pieces for the home and garden.

“Bowls was another of Brian’s great passions where he was a very valued member of Potters Bar Bowls Club enjoying the friendship and competitiveness of the sport. True to form Brian was also head of maintenance where we worked tirelessly keeping everything at the club in order.

“Along with all of the above Brian loved his music which was a great comfort to him in recent months. Together with Rita they created a truly beautiful garden which they both enjoyed very much.

“A real gentleman, Brian was a big character with a huge heart who lived his life to the full and was loved and appreciated by all who knew him – he will be greatly missed.”

Brian leaves behind his wife Rita, a daughter and son, Julie and Darren, and their partners plus his grandchildren Jack, Alex, Katie and Faith.