Lane closed after M25 crash near Potters Bar

Published: 5:27 PM November 22, 2019 Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

A crash on the M25 has blocked one lane between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

The collision took place at around 5pm today on the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25.

One lane is blocked and traffic officers are en route to make the scene safe.

Drivers are urged to notice red signals when passing.