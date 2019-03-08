Advanced search

M25 lane closure after crash near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 07:22 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 30 May 2019

One lane is closed following a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Archant

One lane of the M25 is closed near Potters Bar this morning following a crash.

Lane one is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield/A10 and Junction 24 for Potters Bar as a result of a collision.

Traffic officers are assisting members of the emergency services at the scene.

Highways England has tweeted asking motorists to "approach with care" and has said there are delays of 20 minutes on the approach.

UPDATE 7.36am: All lanes are now open - but 15-minute delays remain in the area.

