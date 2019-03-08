M25 lane closure after crash near Potters Bar

One lane is closed following a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant Archant

One lane of the M25 is closed near Potters Bar this morning following a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lane one is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for Enfield/A10 and Junction 24 for Potters Bar as a result of a collision.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic officers are assisting members of the emergency services at the scene.

Highways England has tweeted asking motorists to "approach with care" and has said there are delays of 20 minutes on the approach.

UPDATE 7.36am: All lanes are now open - but 15-minute delays remain in the area.