Potters Bar Indians charity quiz success

PUBLISHED: 19:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 13 February 2020

Potters Bar councillor Abhishek Sachdev presenting the cheque. Picture: Supplied

Potters Bar councillor Abhishek Sachdev presenting the cheque. Picture: Supplied

A Potters Bar community group raised more than £1,000 for charity over the weekend.

The Potters Bar Indians successfully raised more than £1000 for charity. Picture: Supplied

Potters Bar Indians raised £1,300 at their charity quiz night for charity Club Rafiki on February 8.

Club Rafiki supports educational needs of children living in poverty in Kenya by helping them receive schooling to increase their prospects for a good job and a better future.

The group did not use any plastic plates, cutlery or plastic cups at their events - the group are planning to keep doing this in the hope it will encourage other communities to do the same.

In 2013 the Potters Bar Indians Facebook group was founded by Bunty S Shah with the purpose of bringing young Indian professionals together, after noticing that more people of an Indian ethnic background were living in the area.

The event raised money for the charity Club Rafiki. Picture: SuppliedThe event raised money for the charity Club Rafiki. Picture: Supplied

The group would like to thank: Panna B Shah, Sheetal Barai, Vishaal Malde & Dishita Bhojwani from the Potters Bar Indian Quiz Committee, Raj & Sonia Sandhu of Mala Indian Brasserie Restaurant in Whetstone for providing the food, 15-year-old DJ Barai for the music, Headteacher Mrs Kietly of Cranborne School for providing the venue and to all the PBI Volunteers and guests.

Potters Bar Indians host numerous events throughout the year and can be found on Facebook or on their website: www.pottersbarindians.co.uk.

The event used eco-friendly cuttlery, plates and cups. Picture: SuppliedThe event used eco-friendly cuttlery, plates and cups. Picture: Supplied

The Potters Bar Indians successfully raised more than �1000 for charity. Picture: SuppliedThe Potters Bar Indians successfully raised more than �1000 for charity. Picture: Supplied

The Potters Bar Indians successfully raised more than �1000 for charity. Picture: SuppliedThe Potters Bar Indians successfully raised more than �1000 for charity. Picture: Supplied

