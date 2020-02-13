Potters Bar Indians charity quiz success
PUBLISHED: 19:09 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:21 13 February 2020
Archant
A Potters Bar community group raised more than £1,000 for charity over the weekend.
Potters Bar Indians raised £1,300 at their charity quiz night for charity Club Rafiki on February 8.
Club Rafiki supports educational needs of children living in poverty in Kenya by helping them receive schooling to increase their prospects for a good job and a better future.
The group did not use any plastic plates, cutlery or plastic cups at their events - the group are planning to keep doing this in the hope it will encourage other communities to do the same.
In 2013 the Potters Bar Indians Facebook group was founded by Bunty S Shah with the purpose of bringing young Indian professionals together, after noticing that more people of an Indian ethnic background were living in the area.
The group would like to thank: Panna B Shah, Sheetal Barai, Vishaal Malde & Dishita Bhojwani from the Potters Bar Indian Quiz Committee, Raj & Sonia Sandhu of Mala Indian Brasserie Restaurant in Whetstone for providing the food, 15-year-old DJ Barai for the music, Headteacher Mrs Kietly of Cranborne School for providing the venue and to all the PBI Volunteers and guests.
Potters Bar Indians host numerous events throughout the year and can be found on Facebook or on their website: www.pottersbarindians.co.uk.