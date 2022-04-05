News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar Indians hosts book drive for underprivileged kids in India

Gopika Madhu

Published: 10:47 AM April 5, 2022
Potters Bar Indians has been hosting a charity book drive to donate books to underprivileged kids in India. 

Potters Bar Indians has been hosting a charity book drive with Hope 4 Smile to donate books to underprivileged kids in India. 

People from all around the Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar area, along with multiple schools, have been donating books - including textbooks, encyclopaedias, fiction and non-fiction books and other children’s books. 

These books will then go to MZ & KZ Shah Foundation, and will then be shipped in containers to Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust in India. The books will be distributed into schools and mobile libraries within rural villages in India. 

Donations must be made by Friday, April 22, as the book will be shipped by May. 

Donations must be made by Friday, April 22, as the book will be shipped by May. - Credit: Potters Bar Indians

Bunty Shah, the founder of Potters Bar Indians, said: “We’ve all got load of books at home that we don’t use anymore and it’s just gathering dust. So as a community, why can’t we help? The end goal is to help people with this simple act.” 

To arrange a drop off for books, contact Panna – 07861783410, Angelie – 07903714094, or Dishita – 07869133190.

