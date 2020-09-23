‘Be vigilant’ following spike in thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar

There has been more than 30 incidents of vehicle crime in Hertsmere in September. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Following dozens of incidents of vehicle crime in Hertsmere, police are asking drivers, including van drivers, to consider some simple crime prevention advice.

In the first two weeks of September, 33 incidents of vehicle crime were reported, 22 of those were thefts from vehicles (five of which were from vans), attempts were made to gain access to seven vehicles and a further four vehicles were stolen.

The majority of incidents have taken place in Potters Bar, although offences have also been reported in Borehamwood, Radlett and South Mimms.

Most offences are taking place overnight with items such as bags, laptops, cash and wallets being stolen from cars and tools stolen from vans.

A number of catalytic converters have also been stolen from underneath cars.

The majority of the thefts from vehicles in Bushey and Radlett have targeted insecure vehicles.

Police are urging drivers to remove any valuables from their vehicles, as well as tools from vans when they are not using them.

Det Insp Michael Macbeth from the Local Crime Unit at Borehamwood police station said: “We are thoroughly investigating these incidents and are following a number of lines of enquiry. Additional police patrols have been put in place to prevent further thefts and catch those responsible.

“Whilst these investigations continue, I would urge anyone who carries valuables or tools in their vehicles to remove them overnight or when they are not in use.

“I’d also ask people to be aware that this crime is occurring and to be vigilant. Contact police if you see anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in your area.”

The police recommend: Locking doors, shutting windows and taking the keys out of the ignition whenever you leave your vehicle unattended, to not leave keys lying around on a window sill in your home or near to the front door, never leave any valuables in your vehicle and keep all other possessions out of sight. Remove your sat nav and its holder and wipe away any suction marks, never leave vehicle documents in your car - don’t make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police.

Use an approved steering lock or gear clamp, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have them.