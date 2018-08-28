Advanced search

Hats off to hospital staff for getting ‘elfy for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:02 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 21 December 2018

Tracey Gallagher dressed as an elf, along with her colleague.

A Potters Bar hospital receptionist is working hard for the National Elf Service today.

Potters Bar Community Hospital receptionist Tracey Gallagher is dressed from head to toe as an elf.

Tracey, who lives in Potters Bar, is wearing a green jumper, a red and green hat and stripy socks.

She wore special elf shoes and her badge shows that she is part of the National Elf Service.

Tracey said: “It is just a bit of fun to bring cheer to the hospital and our patients”.

Her colleague also dressed in festive attire.

